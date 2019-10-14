$3,000 Custom Nike "Jesus Shoes" Filled With Holy Water Sell Out in Minutes

Authored by John Vibes via TheMindUnleashed.com,

Design company MSCHF recently unveiled custom Nike shoes that are “Jesus themed” and have actual holy water inside of them. The design was introduced as an elaborate troll to mock how popular brands advertise themselves on clothing.

The shoes were filled with holy water from the Jordan River, and the laces have a crucifix woven into the middle. Parts of the shoe are also made with 100% authentic frankincense wool. The unique shoes were a limited edition, and under two dozen pairs actually exist. The sale price was listed at $3,000.

However, the shoes were a massive success and sold out within minutes.

MSCHF Head of Commerce Daniel Greenberg told The New York Post that the design was intended to make a statement.

“We thought of that Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas collab, where they were selling shoes that [advertised] a beverage company that sells iced tea at bodegas. So we wanted to make a statement about how absurd collab culture has gotten,” Greenberg said. “We were wondering, what would a collab with Jesus Christ look like? As a Jew myself, the only thing I knew was that he walked on water,” he said.

To promote the shoes, MSCHF used the Fyre Festival strategy of paying influencers and sending them free products to promote the merchandise. Six pairs of shoes were sent out to high profile media figures, such as rapper A$AP Rocky.

Of course, this design was not sanctioned or officially recognized by Nike, but this is the case with many of the custom corporation fashion collaborations.