After Amazon Bust, Bezos Dethroned As World's Richest Man

Amazon shares are down dramatically overnight following a dismal earnings report, and while that is painful for all the highly-levered momo followers invested in the firm, it is without doubt more painful for one person in particular.

AMZN shares are down over 8% in early trading...

Bezos owns 57,657,362 Amazon shares, according to the most recent SEC filing, and so at the pre-market price, Bloomberg reports that Bezos would have a net worth of $102.8 billion, ranking him second, and almost $5 billion behind Gates, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Of course, Bezos net worth already took a tumble earlier this year due to his amicable divorce. Bezos wealth is below that of Bill Gates for the first time since Oct 2017...

Source: Bloomberg

Notably, Mackenzie Bezos' net worth would drop to $32.9 billion with Amazon shares priced at $1,637, but she’d remain the world’s fourth-richest woman.