Americans' Spending Slumps For Second Straight Month

Americans' personal spending dropped for the second month in a row in December, despite a modest (better than expected) rise in incomes on pandemic relief.

Purchases decreased 0.2% from the prior month, following a downwardly revised 0.7% decline in November.

Personal incomes rose 0.6%, stronger than the 0.1% gain projected.

Source: Bloomberg

On a year-over-year basis, spending is starting to drop faster (down 2.0%)...

Source: Bloomberg

All of which left the savings rates ticking up modestly...

An increase in savings!! That is not acceptable!