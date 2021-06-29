Best Places To Live On A $50k Salary In Every State 

By now, it's become quite clear, even to the working poor, that quantitative easing and all the easy money policies by the Federal Reserve have created some of the worst wealth inequality this nation has ever witnessed. With inflation soaring and millions of people left in the dust as the rich get richer, GOBankingRates has compiled the best places to live comfortably on a $50,000 salary.

These days, it makes no sense for the working poor to live in big cities where living costs are skyrocketing, and their insurmountable debts continue to pile up. The best thing one can do, for the own sanity and health, is to move to an area where they can afford to live and save money.

GOBankingRates compiled places in each state where someone earning $50,000 a year could live comfortably.

The study identified towns with at least 5,000 households and a median income between $45,000 and $50,000 a year using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, then looked at the basic cost of living as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The city with the most left over from $50,000 after covering expenses in each state was selected. For Alaska, Hawaii, Maryland and North Dakota, income restrictions were relaxed.

Here's a partial list of cities in each state that a person making just $50,000 per year can live comfortably and save money:

Montgomery, Alabama

Median income: $48,011

Total annual necessities: $20,775

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,225

Fairbanks, Alaska

Median income: $62,602

Total annual necessities: $30,786

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $19,214

Kingman, Arizona

Median income: $49,029

Total annual necessities: $23,723

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,277

Paragould, Arkansas

Median income: $45,841

Total annual necessities: $20,140

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,860

El Centro, California

Median income: $47,864

Total annual necessities: $25,803

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $24,197

Sterling, Colorado

Median income: $45,647

Total annual necessities: $22,545

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,455

New London, Connecticut

Median income: $46,298

Total annual necessities: $24,551

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $25,449

Wilmington, Delaware

Median income: $45,032

Total annual necessities: $24,426

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $25,574

Myrtle Grove, Florida

Median income: $47,941

Total annual necessities: $22,900

Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,100

For the complete list, click here.

In the age of remote working, making the switch to a small town or to an affordable one is easier than ever. Just hope the internet connection can support Zoom calls. Then again, there's always Starlink...