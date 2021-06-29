Best Places To Live On A $50k Salary In Every State
By now, it's become quite clear, even to the working poor, that quantitative easing and all the easy money policies by the Federal Reserve have created some of the worst wealth inequality this nation has ever witnessed. With inflation soaring and millions of people left in the dust as the rich get richer, GOBankingRates has compiled the best places to live comfortably on a $50,000 salary.
These days, it makes no sense for the working poor to live in big cities where living costs are skyrocketing, and their insurmountable debts continue to pile up. The best thing one can do, for the own sanity and health, is to move to an area where they can afford to live and save money.
GOBankingRates compiled places in each state where someone earning $50,000 a year could live comfortably.
The study identified towns with at least 5,000 households and a median income between $45,000 and $50,000 a year using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, then looked at the basic cost of living as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The city with the most left over from $50,000 after covering expenses in each state was selected. For Alaska, Hawaii, Maryland and North Dakota, income restrictions were relaxed.
Here's a partial list of cities in each state that a person making just $50,000 per year can live comfortably and save money:
Montgomery, Alabama
Median income: $48,011
Total annual necessities: $20,775
Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,225
Fairbanks, Alaska
Median income: $62,602
Total annual necessities: $30,786
Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $19,214
Kingman, Arizona
Median income: $49,029
Total annual necessities: $23,723
Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $26,277
Paragould, Arkansas
Median income: $45,841
Total annual necessities: $20,140
Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $29,860
El Centro, California
Median income: $47,864
Total annual necessities: $25,803
Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $24,197
Sterling, Colorado
Median income: $45,647
Total annual necessities: $22,545
Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,455
New London, Connecticut
Median income: $46,298
Total annual necessities: $24,551
Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $25,449
Wilmington, Delaware
Median income: $45,032
Total annual necessities: $24,426
Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $25,574
Myrtle Grove, Florida
Median income: $47,941
Total annual necessities: $22,900
Amount (from $50,000) left over after annual necessities: $27,100
For the complete list, click here.
In the age of remote working, making the switch to a small town or to an affordable one is easier than ever. Just hope the internet connection can support Zoom calls. Then again, there's always Starlink...