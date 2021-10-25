California Decriminalized Shoplifting For Amounts Under $950, Guess What Happened Next

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Walgreens closed 22 stores in San Francisco where thefts under $950 are effectively decriminalized...

Shoplifter’s Paradise

Please note San Francisco Has Become a Shoplifter’s Paradise

“Theft in Walgreens’ San Francisco stores is four times the average for stores elsewhere in the country, and the chain spends 35 times more on security guards in the city than elsewhere,” reported the San Francisco Chronicle. Earlier this year, a spokesman for CVS, which has closed at least two stores, told CNN that of its 155 locations in the Bay Area, the 12 in San Francisco account for 26% of all shoplifting incidents in the region. Much of this lawlessness can be linked to Proposition 47, a California ballot initiative passed in 2014, under which theft of less than $950 in goods is treated as a nonviolent misdemeanor and rarely prosecuted. Meanwhile, politically progressive local prosecutors from Los Angeles to Philadelphia and New York compete to see who can prosecute the fewest people.

Just Plain Crazy

This is just plain crazy. And it's another reason for the big backlash I expect in the 2022 midterm elections.

School boards, crime, racist college admissions that favor blacks who cannot read, and critical race theory crammed down kids throats are all part of the extreme Left madness sweeping the country.

In February, I noted Coca Cola Confirms Training Employees ‘Try To Be Less White’

In July, I commented Critical Race Theory Should Be Banned, and a Black Parent Explains Why

"Educators use CRT as their own agenda, to indoctrinate the kids to hate each other," said one black parent to a rousing round of applause at a school board meeting.

In May I noted College Entrance Exam SAT Score Racial Profiling: 964=1223

Welcome to new math that says an SAT score of 964 equals a score of 1223.

“We can’t sit on our hands and ignore the disparities of wealth reflected in the SAT,” claim college administrators.

To compensate for the fact that Blacks score lower on average than Asians and Whites, SAT to Give Students ‘Adversity Score’.

And so here we are. Shoplifting is the fault of Walgreens, not the shoplifters.

This makes about as much sense as everything else sweeping the country.

* * *

