Coffee Is America's Favorite Drink

October 1 was International Coffee Day, created in 2015 to promote and celebrate the beverage.

Katharina Buchholz points out that The Statista Global Consumer Survey shows that Americans are in fact quite fond of the drink. In the survey, coffee was named by more U.S. adults as a regularly consumed beverage than bottled water.

59 percent of respondents said they regularly drank coffee, followed by 58 percent who consumed bottled water.

Almost as many people - 53 percent - said they regularly grabbed a soft drink. Alcoholic drinks - among those 21 years and older - proved less popular.

Beer still beat wine at 31 percent vs. 28 percent popularity.