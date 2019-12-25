Colorado Man Robs Bank, Throws Cash In The Air Yelling "Merry Christmas!"

Authored by Emma Fiala via TheMindUnleashed.com,

The holiday season has a way of bringing out both the best and the worst in people. As holiday consumption increases, unfortunately theft does as well from a host of places like porches, donation bins, stores, and even banks.

But it isn’t often that the stolen goods are immediately redistributed in such an extremely noticeable fashion.

Just after noon on Monday, a 65-year-old man walked into a downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado bank and stole thousands of dollars before running outside and tossing the cash up into the air while yelling “Merry Christmas!”

“He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place,” Dion Pascale, a witness of the strange ordeal, told KKTV. “He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!'”

According to Pascale, when the robber was done tossing the cash in the air, he walked from outside of the Academy Bank and onto the patio of a nearby Starbucks, sat down, and waited for police to arrive and arrest him. He reportedly did not order a drink.

The man, David Wayne Oliver, was arrested without incident. Police didn’t find a weapon on the man despite his having claimed that he was armed during the robbery.

According to witnesses, bystanders retrieved some of the money and returned it to the bank but The Denver Post quoted police as saying “thousands of dollars” remained unaccounted for.