de Blasio's New York: Former Rikers Inmates Using Taxpayer-Funded Debit Cards To Buy Liquor, Tobacco

Today in "why Democrats simply should never be allowed to allocate government capital" news, it it being reported that former inmates at Riker's Island are now using their government-issued debit cards to buy booze and Juul pods.

The news comes just days after we reported that inmates were receiving training on how to become Starbucks baristas for "job security" purposes once they are released.

The debit cards were part of a "soft on crime city initiative" by beta male bleeding heart Mayor Bill de Blasio that provided ex-inmates with two $25 gift cards, according to the NY Post.

JR, an employee at a liquor store near Riker's Island, has said that her store was refusing to sell to the cardholders.

The liquor store employee said: “We’ve had more people coming in with the visa things. No, we don’t take that, no gift cards, none of that. People come in here always trying to find a way to pay without really paying.”

City Sliquors, another liquor store along the Riker's Island bus route, said ex-inmates "didn't seem to understand why their payment wasn't accepted".

The store's owner commented: “Usually we don’t accept it because we don’t know where it came from with no chip, it may bounce.”

And even while booze has been difficult to get, tobacco and Juul pods have been easier for the ex-inmates to ascertain.

Ahmed, a worker at the Plaza Deli Grocery, said: “Yet to see one person use it to buy food.”

Seeing the rampant success of this program, the city is also planning on setting up ex-inmates with Metrocards and burner phones upon their release. The move comes as a result of de Blasio's new bail reform law, which is supposed to incentivize inmates to show up for their court appearances. Other incentives being offered - we swear we are not making this up - are winter coats, Steve Madden shoes and Mets tickets.

The programs are being run by city-funded non-profits and will cost about $500,000.

One law enforcement source concluded: “It’s a sad state of affairs when the city bends over backward to reward criminals instead of protecting the victims of their crimes. What’s next? Free limo service back home?”



