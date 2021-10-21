Despite Surge In California, Initial Jobless Claims Slide To Post-Lockdown Lows

For the second straight week, the number of Americans filing for first time unemployment benefits was below 300k (290k). This is the lowest since the pandemic lockdowns began...

Source: Bloomberg

Last week's initial claims was dominated by California...

Continuing Claims continues to fall to post-pandemic lockdown lows.

The total number of Americans on some form of government dole continues to slide as pandemic aid is cut off...

In fact, there is just over 3.2 million Americans now receiving benefits...

Who could have seen that coming? Stop paying people to sit at home and suddenly they will try to get a job.