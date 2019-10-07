DoorDash Driver In New Jersey Shot And Killed While Out On Delivery

A 43 year old DoorDash food delivery driver was shot and killed while working in New Jersey last Friday, according to NBC.

Driver Petra Rhoden was in the middle of a food delivery in Paterson, New Jersey when she was shot. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the incident took place. There have been few details released about the incident so far, which is still under investigation.

Authorities believe she tried to leave the scene after being shot, as her vehicle had crashed through a fence and hit a shed.

According to NJ.com, police "got a call about shots fired near the intersection of Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard and found Rhoden sitting in the driver’s seat of her car, which had crashed through a fence and struck a shed."

Officers performed CPR before Rhoden was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where she died.

Her brother, Rick Rhoden said: “She was just a nice person. Giving, loving and caring. She would do anything for anybody.”

DoorDash said it was cooperating with law enforcement in "their investigation of this horrific crime."

The company stated: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Petra Rhoden, a Paterson-area Dasher, and our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones. We have reached out to her family to offer our full support to them during this difficult time."