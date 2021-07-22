Existing Home Sales Disappoint In June As Prices Hit Record Highs

Having fallen for four straight months, analysts expected a modest 1.7% MoM rebound in June's existing home sales (despite tumbling mortgage apps and crashing homebuyer sentiment?). They were right but the print disappointed, rising just 1.4% MoM, and notably weaker than that given the downward revision in May to -1.2% MoM from -0.9% MoM

Source: Bloomberg

The relative shift leaves existing home sales unchanged from April...

Source: Bloomberg

Notably, "investors" made up a far bigger chunk of buyers than last month (14% vs 9% in May).

Median home price rose 23.4% from last year to $363,300, an all-time high...

Source: Bloomberg

“At a broad level, home prices are in no danger of a decline due to tight inventory conditions, but I do expect prices to appreciate at a slower pace by the end of the year,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement.

Supply in June rose very marginally from 2.5 months to 2.6 months.

Finally, we note that while housing data has been serially disappointing for months, homebuilder stocks have soared...

Source: Bloomberg

Of course, while homebuilder sentiment slipped to an 11-month low, it remains in a vapid reality of its own relative to their customers...

Source: Bloomberg

But, hey, start talking about talking about tapering Jay!