Exodus: Here Are The Top 20 Cities Everyone Is Leaving

According to a new report from Business Insider, Watertown-Fort Drum, New York; Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and Hinesville, Georgia, were the top three out of a list of 20 cities that had some of the highest negative net migration trends between 2010 and 2018.

Business Insider used data from the Census Bureau's Population Estimates program to formulate the list of US metropolitan areas with the most negative net migrations between 2010 and 2018.

The report noted that many of these areas observed tremendous outflows of their population, with very low inflows, but also all areas were already suffering from depressed population totals.

And here's the list of the top 20 US cities everyone is leaving:

20. Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas, had a net population loss from migration of 20,487 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.0% of the metro's 2010 population of 406,220.

19. Charleston, West Virginia, had a net population loss from migration of 12,194 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.4% of the metro's 2010 population of 277,078.

18. Saginaw, Michigan, had a net population loss from migration of 10,863 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.4% of the metro's 2010 population of 200,169.

17. Flint, Michigan, had a net population loss from migration of 23,255 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.5% of the metro's 2010 population of 425,790.

16. Johnstown, Pennsylvania, had a net population loss from migration of 7,980 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.6% of the metro's 2010 population of 143,679.

15. El Centro, California, had a net population loss from migration of 9,701 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.6% of the metro's 2010 population of 174,528.

14. Elmira, New York, had a net population loss from migration of 4,950 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.6% of the metro's 2010 population of 88,830.

13. Sierra Vista-Douglas, Arizona, had a net population loss from migration of 7,484 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.7% of the metro's 2010 population of 131,346.

12. Rockford, Illinois, had a net population loss from migration of 20,375 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.8% of the metro's 2010 population of 349,431.

11. Albany, Georgia, had a net population loss from migration of 9,674 between 2010 and 2018 — 6.1% of the metro's 2010 population of 157,308.

10. Vineland-Bridgeton, New Jersey, had a net population loss from migration of 10,118 between 2010 and 2018 — 6.4% of the metro's 2010 population of 156,898.

9. Decatur, Illinois, had a net population loss from migration of 7,220 between 2010 and 2018 — 6.5% of the metro's 2010 population of 110,768.

8. Danville, Illinois, had a net population loss from migration of 5,455 between 2010 and 2018 — 6.7% of the metro's 2010 population of 81,625.

7. Lawton, Oklahoma, had a net population loss from migration of 11,422 between 2010 and 2018 — 8.8% of the metro's 2010 population of 130,291.

6. Fairbanks, Alaska, had a net population loss from migration of 8,736 between 2010 and 2018 — 9.0% of the metro's 2010 population of 97,581.

5. Farmington, New Mexico, had a net population loss from migration of 11,873 between 2010 and 2018 — 9.1% of the metro's 2010 population of 130,044.

4. Hanford-Corcoran, California, had a net population loss from migration of 14,567 between 2010 and 2018 — 9.5% of the metro's 2010 population of 152,982.

3. Hinesville, Georgia, had a net population loss from migration of 8,248 between 2010 and 2018 — 10.6% of the metro's 2010 population of 77,917.

2. Pine Bluff, Arkansas, had a net population loss from migration of 11,360 between 2010 and 2018 — 11.3% of the metro's 2010 population of 100,258.

1. Watertown-Fort Drum, New York, had a net population loss from migration of 14,329 between 2010 and 2018 — 12.3% of the metro's 2010 population of 116,229.