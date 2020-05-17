Game-Worn Michael Jordan Nikes Sold At Auction For $560,000

With the popularity of the ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan, "The Last Dance", soaring, it's a great time to take your Michael Jordan memorabilia to the market if you are thinking of selling.

That's what the owner of Michael's custom made "Air Jordan 1s" found out when he sold them at auction for $560,000 - more than four times what the original asking price was, according to Bloomberg.

The sneakers were made for Jordan in both size 13 and size 13.5, and came in Chicago Bulls colors. They are autographed by Jordan and were featured in the the ESPN documentary.

The auction took place at Sotheby's, the same auction house that held the previous record for selling sneakers at auction with the $437,500 sale of Nike's "Moon Shoe" last year.

The seller of the "Air Jordan 1s" is Jordan Geller, a collector and founder of the Shoezeum, known to be the world's first sneaker museum.

The documentary on ESPN has benefited from the lack of live sports and nationwide lockdowns, and has been racking up record ratings. It has widely been considered to be a resounding success for ESPN: about 6 million people have tuned in every Sunday night to watch it.

The final two episodes of the 10 part documentary air on Sunday, May 17.