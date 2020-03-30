Greater Depression? Shocking Images Show Horror Of America's New 'Breadlines'

"It could never happen again..."

A quick Google search shows the horrific scenes from the 1930s as Americans lined up by the thousands for food as The Great Depression struck fast, hard, and deep...

And here is today's shocking 'breadlines' - This video shows hundreds of cars waiting to receive food from the Greater Community Food Bank in Duquesne, near Pittsburgh...

Hundreds of cars wait to receive food from the Greater Community Food Bank in Duquesne. Collection begins at noon. @PghFoodBank @PittsburghPG pic.twitter.com/94YFaO7dqX — Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) March 30, 2020

The last two food bank giveaways drew massive crowds and caused major delays on Route 837. When they had one at Kennywood last week, it drew over 800 cars and backed up for miles.

How did America go from "greatest economy ever" to "Greater Depression" so fast?

And don't forget, we just had the biggest spike in joblessness... ever...