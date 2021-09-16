Ida Sends Number Of Americans On The Dole Back Above 12 Million

Initial jobless claims rose last week (potentially impacted by Hurricane Ida), up from 312k to 332k...

Source: Bloomberg

Louisiana (Ida!?), Arizona, and DC saw the biggest increases in claims while Illinois, Ohio, and Texas saw the biggest decreases...

And it appears the impact of Ida has sent the number of Americans on some form of government dole back above 12 million...

...with Pandemic claims rising?...

So retail sales rose but the labor market worsened... a goldilocks report for The Fed next week, maybe?