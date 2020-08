For the second week in a row - as the 'recovery' ebbs - over 1 million Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits last week...

Source: Bloomberg

The 1.006 million print was a very modest improvement over last week's 1.104 million but is the 22nd of the last 23 weeks where over 1 million Americans have filed.

Continuing Claims dipped very modestly from 14.758 million to 14.535 million as the rebound slows dramatically...

Source: Bloomberg

Don't these people look at the stock market?!!