Initial Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Jumped Last Week

Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly rose last week (from 375k to 412k)...

Source: Bloomberg

Some potential good news, the total number of Americans on the dole dropped below 15 million...

...for the first time since April 2020...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, we note that the number of Americans on some form of pandemic unemployment aid remains relatively flat (same levels as for the last year) while job openings are exploding higher...

Source: Bloomberg

And do not forget, the benefits cliff is coming.