Ahead of this Friday's payroll print, ADP was expected to report a sizable 1 million person improvement in employment in August (a resurgence from the disappointing +167k print in July), but it significantly missed those expectations with a rise of "only" 428k...

Source: Bloomberg

Despite soaring ISM manufacturing employment data...

Source: Bloomberg

Manufacturing jobs barely budged...

Source: Bloomberg

The biggest job gains went to minimum-wage sectors:

“The August job postings demonstrate a slow recovery,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “Job gains are minimal, and businesses across all sizes and sectors have yet to come close to their pre-COVID-19 employment levels."

And only big firms (government-enabled through direct bailouts of Fed-enabled repression to offer low-cost capital market funding) are hiring... (with small businesses struggling since PPP seemed to fail to spark with the renaissance it was meant to)...

Finally, we note that ADP has massively 'underperformed' relative to the official payrolls data in the last two months (after strongly 'outperforming' in the three months prior)...

Source: Bloomberg

Today's 428k gain is about a third of what economists expect from BLS on Friday, but we are not sure this additional 'jobs' datapoint offers anything but noise ahead of Friday's print, but that won't stop the algos from freaking out.