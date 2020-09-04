MacKenzie Bezos The World's Richest Woman After Adding $30 Billion To Net Worth In 2020

It's amazing what a little Fed intervention during a stock market pullback can do for the extremely wealthy, isn't it?

In addition to her ex-husband's wealth eclipsing $200 billion, MacKenzie Bezos (now known as MacKenzie Scott) has now become the world's richest woman, with Amazon reaching a valuation of over $1.7 trillion in recent weeks.

Bezos/Scott has tacked on a stunning $30.3 billion to her net worth in 2020 so far as a result of Amazon - and the overall market - moving higher despite depression-level macroeconomic realities caused by Covid-19.

She now has a net worth of about $67.4 billion, which pushes her past heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, who sports a net worth of $66.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This makes Bezos/Scott the 12th richest person in the world. Recall, she received 20 million shares of Amazon as a condition of her divorce with ex-husband and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The couple's combined fortune today would be worth over $270 billion.

Scott has given away $1.7 billion to 116 organizations "that included four historically Black colleges and universities" this summer and has also "signed onto the Giving Pledge initiative, founded by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates," according to CNN.

Recall, last week we also noted the ballooning wealth of billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Bill Gates as a result of the market's rigged V-shaped recovery.

Although both Mackenzie and her ex-husband had a tough week, losing billions...