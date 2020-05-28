Meet The Company That Flies The Super Rich On Pre-Sanitized Planes To Mega-Yachts In Malta For $16,000/Hour

The super rich are dealing with a slightly different set of problems than Main Street as it relates to the coronavirus, which persists in many parts of the nation. While average folks are looking for creative ways to dodge the "2 item maximum" at their local grocery's meat section, the super rich are dealing with another pesky problem: how do I get to a yacht while staying germ-free?

That was the problem that global aviation company VistaJet has sought to solve. Inspired by "member demand", the company is now offering freshly sanitized jets for customers to fly to yachts moored in Malta.

Why Malta? “The World Health Organization singled out Malta as a role model for other countries in the fight against Covid-19,” according to Bloomberg.

Members on their way to their yacht have to provide a "health declaration" which the company describes as "self-appointed". Temperatures are taken on the jet and surgical masks and gloves will be provided by the crew. Upon arrival in Malta, customers are moved to a VIP lounge where customs agents check passports and another temperature screening is performed.

From there, a "pre-sanitized" car takes you to pre-stocked yachts, outfitted according to member requests. Customers have to sign declarations that they won't stop anywhere between the jet and the yacht.

As of now, Malta is the only destination that the company is offering. A popular destination for the super rich, Malta offers "multiple yacht marinas" and and zero taxes on income or capital gains earned outside of Malta. You can also buy a second citizenship in Malta for just $1.3 million in cash and property.

VistaJet says its normal Bombardier Global 6000 jet service costs about $16,000 per hour, but its jet-to-yacht pre-sanitized service carries additional fees.