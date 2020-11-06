Mile-High Weddings For $28k As Struggling Aviation Industry Searches For New Cash Flows

Global tourism might not recover until 2025 from the virus-induced downturn. Still, already, players in the travel and tourism industries, more specifically, aviation, are reinventing or adding new business segments to drive new cash flows amid the rout in travel.

Take, for example, Air Charter Service, a global aircraft charter broker, is offering the "Ultimate Wedding in the Sky" on a private jet for $28,000. The packages allow 16 guests, presumably the wedding party only, to board a sleek Bombardier Challenger 850 for up to two hours to say "I do," according to Travel Pulse.

"Sadly, many couples have had to abandon their original wedding plans due to COVID-19. At Air Charter Service, we wanted to offer a solution to enable our clients to still have their dream wedding celebrations," group private jets director Andy Christie said.

"Our' Weddings in the Sky' experiences include all food and beverages and can be tailor-made to suit couples' needs, whether they want to celebrate with close family and friends or elope, just the two of them. The flight route can be pre-arranged, so the aircraft can fly over areas of significance to those who are celebrating their marriage," Christie said.

The new service appears to be filling a void for those who have had their weddings canceled this year or cannot find venues because the virus pandemic has resulted in public health orders limiting gatherings. This could be a very lucrative new segment for Air Charter, and a move to drive new cash flows amid the severe downturn in travel tourism worldwide.

Other players in the aviation industry have also become creative in finding new methods to drive business.

Recently, Singapore Airlines transformed some of its parked commercial airline jets into restaurants. A hopeful move to raise revenues for the struggling Asian air carrier.

Just days ago, we outlined which global airlines were at the highest risk of insolvency.