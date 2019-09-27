For Renters, These Are The Most Expensive Neighborhoods In The US

Peak renting season is upon us, and RentCafe is back with its annual ranking of the most expensive ZIP codes for renters in the US.

Unsurprisingly, different ZIP codes in New York City and across California snagged the most spots in the top 50, thanks to a profusion of high-paying jobs in industries like tech and finance.

NYC has 28 ZIP codes in the top 50; of those, 26 are in Manhattan and there's one each in Brooklyn and Queens. 18 ZIP codes in Cali and 4 in Boston round out the top 50.

ZIP code 10282 in Manhattan's Battery Park City has retained the No. 1 spot as the most expensive ZIP code in the country since last year, with apartment rents climbing above $6,000. ZIP Code 10013, which covers the neighborhoods of Tribeca and SoHo - some of the trendiest spots in the city. In third place for Manhattan renters is ZIP code 10023, which covers some of the Upper West Side, where Central Park views have driven rents north of $5,000 a month.

The most expensive ZIP codes for renters in Cali range across Los Angeles, San Francisco, Corte Madera, Redwood City, Culver City, Menlo Park, San Mateo, Mountain View, Marina Del Rey, Santa Monica, Cupertino and Sunnyvale, Cali.

Outside of NYC, the most expensive ZIP Code is LA’s Westwood 90024, ranked 4th with an average rent of $4,944. In 5th place nationwide is Los Angeles ZIP Code 90048, covering parts of West Hollywood and Beverly Grove.

Boston is the only city outside of Cali and New York to make the top 50 list, with four ZIP codes. The priciest rents are in 02210 in Boston’s Seaport District/West Broadway area, with an average apartment rent above $4,000.

Outside of the top 50, RentCafe also created a chart showing the most expensive ZIP codes for renters in each region.

To look through a searchable database of ZIP codes to see if yours made it on the most-expensive list, click here.