NYC's Billionaires' Row Will Soon House Luxury "5-Star Detox & Rehab Facility" 

The Feil Organization has fallen into an unfortunate position with its Midtown Manhattan building - once slated for high-end condos, located at 140 W. 57th St., on Billionaires' Row. The building was recently cleared of office tenants in preparation for a condo conversion that didn't work out, reported Bloomberg. A new group has taken an interest in the dormant building, wants to fill the space with NYC's "First 5-Star Detox & Rehab facility" for millennials.

Sackato Society submitted a new proposal for a drug and alcohol detox center at 140 W. 57th St. to Manhattan Community Board 5, which will review the plans as early as Tuesday evening.

The private, for-profit detox center would treat millennials, offering them a wide range of treatments for opioid, cocaine and or alcohol addictions, with the ability to get clean in a ritzy part of town.

"This cutting-edge facility offers luxurious accommodations and amenities, providing the customers a 5-star experience while receiving the highest quality treatment," read Sackato's marketing materials.

The West 57th Street neighborhood is known as Billionaires' Row because the area is surrounded by ultra-luxury residential skyscrapers along the southern end of Central Park in Manhattan. Several of the buildings are in the supertall category and are the tallest in the world.

Bloomberg notes that the planned detox site is across from One57, a skyscraper where a penthouse was sold for $100.5 million.

"Like everybody, I'm just curious as to why this neighborhood," said David Achelis, president of the West 50s Neighborhood Association. "Are they planning on helping the sons of the Russian oligarchs from the penthouses of One57? Is that who they're planning on serving?"

140 W. 57th St. was constructed in 1907 to provide live-work spaces for professionals. By the late 1990s, the building was converted to offices. Feil purchased the building in 2009 for $59 million, currently has three floors occupied by supermarket Morton Williams, who has a two-decade lease.

And apparently, according to Bloomberg, the main reason why Feil has been stopped from completing a condo conversion is that the square footage of the building cannot be increased, contrary to what its architects first said. Feil has since sued the architect.

And if all goes well at the Manhattan Community Board, Billionaires' Row could see their first "First 5-Star Detox & Rehab facility" for millennials by the early 2020s.