Over 15 Million Americans Remain On Government Dole, Despite Record Job Openings

The number of Americans filing for first time jobless benefits fell to 385k last week - the lowest since the start of the government-policy-driven lockdowns last year (below 400k for the first time since March 2020)...

Source: Bloomberg

Pennsylvania, Illinois, and California saw the biggest jumps in initial claims while Texas, Florida, and Oregon saw the biggest drops...

The number of Americans on continuing claims rose to its highest since March 12th 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

While the total number of Americans on some form of government dole fell 366k last week, it remains over 15.4 million...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, the number of people on pandemic emergency welfare remains extremely high... especially relative to the record-smashing number of jobs available for them...

Source: Bloomberg

Will this change anytime soon? Over 20 (Republican) states are already planning on early ends to the pandemic handouts, meaning in less than two weeks, millions of Americans may be forced to get off the couch and leave their government-fear-induced safe-space to seek a job and get some self-reliance back from the nanny state.