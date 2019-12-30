Pending Home Sales Disappoint, Slip To 4-Month Lows

Pending home sales data today is tie-breaker after weaker existing home sales and stronger new home sales in November.

Pending home sales rose 1.2% MoM (less than expected) and historical data was revised modestly higher (leaving sales up 5.6% YoY)

Source: Bloomberg

“Favorable conditions are expected throughout 2020,” though supplies still aren’t sufficient to meet healthy demand, Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement.

“Builder confidence levels are high, so we just need housing supply to match and more home construction to take place in the coming year.”