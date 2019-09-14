Pod People - The Future Of Housing In America's 'Sharing' Economy

Urban millennials are shelling out half their income to inhabit pods in decaying mega cities.

For the low-low price of $1400/month, you can live in Venice Beach at a PodShare...

Away from the glossy PR, it doesn't look so great...

No privacy, no pets, no family.

Cheek by jowel with other pod-dwellers on prison-style bunk beds.

Forced to live like ants in colonies because none of them can afford to buy a home anymore.

As Paul Joseph Watson explains in his inimitable way, millennials are "living the dream!"

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me. Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

* * *

Of course, the images of the 'pod people' sparked a large response from the twitterati as the scenes reminded them of horrors from the past...

The idea worked before pic.twitter.com/65xmstpzL5 — Spencer Tracy's Hat (@peakeman) September 10, 2019

Cool! This is for animals, right? It's so great LA get affordable space for the farm industry so that they can get more locally sourced meat and dairy! pic.twitter.com/Qj1ClzBS26 — Doityboy (@doityboy) September 10, 2019

You've almost reached peak Hong Kong. Keep trying! pic.twitter.com/jRPnpQCIL4 — Beetus spice trucker hat (@dirtytruckerhat) September 10, 2019

Although it beats this...