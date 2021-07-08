There Are Still Over 14 Million Americans On Some Form Of Government Dole

Initial jobless claims hovered at post-COVID-lockdown lows but were disappointing at 373k - well above the 200k-ish norms of pre-COVID

Source: Bloomberg

Notably, California and Virginia 'estimated' their jobless claims last week and Pennsylvania continues to swing wildly from week to week...

But, while the picture is improving overall, we should still remember that there are over 14 million Americans still on some of government dole...

Source: Bloomberg

We do note that 460k Americans dropped off the pandemic emergency aid rolls...

Finally, we remind readers of the gaping chasm between those still claiming some form of pandemic-related unemployment benefit and the record number of job openings in America currently...

Source: Bloomberg

Tick-tock on those benefits.