"There Is No Light At The End Of This Tunnel": NYC's Largest Chinese Restaurant Forced To Close Its Doors

Jing Fong is the largest Chinese food restaurant in New York City. And now, due to fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, it has been forced to close its doors for the first time in 48 years. The restaurant was founded in 1972 by the grandfather of Truman Lam, who is the restaurant's current owner.

The coronavirus slowdown has forced the popular Dim Sum restaurant to close, temporarily for now, according to the New York Post.

The decision was reportedly made final last Thursday after New York governor Andrew Cuomo made an announcement that gatherings of more than 500 people would be banned. Jing Fong has over 800 seats.

A sister restaurant that seats fewer people and is located on the Upper West Side, remains open.

Claudia Leo, the restaurant’s marketing director, said: “Business there is down 30% to 40% but that is acceptable for now until further notice. But Chinatown has closed. We were going back and forth on what to do all day.”

“It is all happening very fast. We were trying to take it all in. It is the best decision for everyone’s sake,” she continued.

The restaurant still has enough food to feed 3,000 people, she said. "We'll have to toss it out," she said.

The plan for now, however, is only to stay closed temporarily.

Leo concluded: “We will re-open when everything passes. Honestly we have no idea when. Maybe when there is a vaccine and a cure but there is no light at the end of this tunnel right now.”