These Are The 50 "Most Miserable" Cities In America

Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog,

According to a report by Business Insider, the title of the most miserable city in the United States goes to…

...Gary, Indiana.

The 50 “most miserable cities” are made so mostly by poverty and a lack of opportunities to pull oneself out of poverty.

We’ve identified the 50 most miserable cities in the US, using census data from 1,000 cities, taking into consideration population change (because if people are leaving it’s usually for a good reason), the percentage of people working, median household incomes, the percentage of people without healthcare, median commute times, and the number of people living in poverty. (source)

Business Insider also took into account the havoc wrought by natural disasters, blight (abandoned houses), crime, and addiction rates. This spreadsheet shows how they arrived at their conclusions using data from the US Census Bureau.

Why is Gary, Indiana so miserable?

Gary used to be a hub of manufacturing, but those jobs have long-since gone elsewhere. When the jobs went away, so did many of the residents. Of the ones who remain, barely 50% are employed and 36% live under the poverty line.

The only positive effect of the struggling population is that when people left, certain crimes left, also.

A drug-enforcement agent who grew up in the area told The Guardian in 2017: “We used to be the murder capital of the US, but there is hardly anybody left to kill. We used to be the drug capital of the US, but for that you need money, and there aren’t jobs or things to steal here.” (source)

But Gary isn’t the only place that people can’t get ahead.

Three states have several miserable cities.

If you’ve been paying attention to the homelessness crisis and the fecal matter in the streets, you will probably be unsurprised to hear that California has more miserable cities than any other state, with 10 falling into the 50 most miserable list.

California is followed by New Jersey, with nine miserable cities, and Florida, with six.

The other miserable cities on the list are scattered across the country. Things are so bad in many of these cities that it’s safe to say, the SHTF has quietly arrived and set up camp, while the rest of the country remains relatively oblivious to their plights.

Why makes these cities so “miserable?”

The most miserable cities have stories of violence, natural disasters, drug addiction, and crumbling infrastructures. Quite a few have factories that have moved elsewhere, leaving a large swath of the population unemployed and living in poverty. It’s easy to tell people they need to get jobs. But people in these places know that for many, there are no jobs to get. Housing is unaffordable on the local average wages for those who do have jobs.

Foreclosures and repossessions are common themes. A few of the cities are dealing with thousands of immigrants they must try to house and feed. Others have corrupt local governments or governments that have managed finances poorly. Several are far too densely populated.

And here are some things you might not expect in the United States of America. In quite a few cities on the list, clean running water is not a given. Pollution and sanitation are serious issues for thousands of people.

I’ve written before about how a high percentage of Americans have no emergency funds and are struggling to pay for basic necessities like rent, food, and healthcare. The folks in these cities know all too well about that which I’ve written.

Here are the 50 most miserable cities in the United States of America.

These cities are the 50 “most miserable” according to data collected during the last census.

50 – Lancaster, California 49 – St. Louis, Missouri 48 – Pasadena, Texas 47 – Macon-Bibb County, Georgia 46 – Danville, Virginia 45 – Shreveport, Louisiana 44 – Hemet, California 43 – Mansfield, Ohio 42 – San Bernadina, California 41 – Compton, California 40 – Montebello, California 39 – Harlingen, Texas 38 – Reading, Pennsylvania 37 – Hallandale Beach, Florida 36 – Palmdale, California 35 – Anderson, Indiana 34 – Fort Pierce, Florida 33 – North Miami Beach, Florida 32 – Jackson, Mississippi 31 – Saginaw, Michigan 30 – Plainfield, New Jersey 29 – West New York, New Jersey 28 – Miami Gardens, Florida 27 – Cleveland, Ohio 26 – Youngstown, Ohio 25 – North Miami, Florida 24 – Huntington, West Virginia 23 – Hammond, Indiana 22 – El Monte, California 21 – Lynnwood, California 20 – Huntsville, Texas 19 – Paterson, New Jersey 18 – Albany, Georgia 17 – Trenton, New Jersey 16 – Cicero, Illinois 15 – Union City, New Jersey 14 – Bell Gardens, California 13 – Hialeah, Florida 12 – Brownsville, Texas 11 – New Brunswick, New Jersey 10 – Huntington Park, California 9 – Warren, Ohio 8 – Camden, New Jersey 7 – Flint, Michigan 6 – Pine Bluff, Arkansas 5 – Newark, New Jersey 4 – Passaic, New Jersey 3 – Detroit, Michigan 2 – Port Arthur, Texas 1 – Gary, Indiana

