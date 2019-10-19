These Are The Most (And Least) Generous Countries In The World

The Charities Aid Foundation has released the 2019 edition of the World Giving Index which surveyed 1.3 million people in 128 countries to determine generosity levels.

Unfortunately, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, generosity simply isn't possible in some countries due to unrest or high poverty levels.

As in previous years, Myanmar had the highest share of people most likely to donate to charity with 81 percent. It consistently tops studies about charitable giving, mainly because of the strong influence of Theravada Buddhists practising Sangha Dana where many people believe that doing good in this life improves their chances of their next life being a better one.

You will find more infographics at Statista

At the other end of the spectrum, the lowest scoring countries in the index were Georgia and Yemen with 6 percent of people stating that they made a charitable donation in the past month.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Charity is more than likely one of the last things on people's minds in Yemen which has been ravaged by years of war.