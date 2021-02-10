Dollar & Bond Yields Tumble As Core CPI Disappoints, Rent Inflation At 10-Year Lows
US Consumer Prices were expected to rise for the 8th straight month in January and it did rising 0.3% MoM as expected, leaving year-over-year prices rising at 1.4%...
Source: Bloomberg
However Core CPI missed expectations, unchanged in January compared to an expected 0.2% MoM rise.
Source: Bloomberg
Used Car prices and Food-at-home saw MoM declines as Energy costs and Apparel saw the biggest rises...
Used car price acceleration appears to have peaked...
Source: Bloomberg
And on the bright side for many, shelter/rent inflation continues to slow (despite record high prices?)
Rent inflation Y/Y dropped from 1.84% in Dec to 1.62% in Jan, lowest since August 2011
Shelter inflation Y/Y dropped from 2.28% in Dec to 2.05% in Jan, also lowest since August 2011
So the NY rental collapse is why the Fed will keep inflating the biggest asset bubble for years?
Notably Goods inflation is soaring, at its highest since April 2012, with Service inflation at its lowest since Nov 2010...
Source: Bloomberg
The reaction in bonds was instant, with 10Y Yields dropping 2bps...
Source: Bloomberg
And the dollar is taking a dive...
Source: Bloomberg
However, we note that inflation indices are one to two months away from a dramatic rise due to basing effects from the pandemic lockdowns...
Source: Bloomberg
Will The Fed shrug them off as transitory?