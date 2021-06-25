UMich Sentiment Disappoints To End June As Republican Confidence Slumps

June's preliminary rebound in UMich sentiment was expected to have accelerated into month-end but analysts were wrong as the the final data all fell relative to the mid-month reads with 'Current Conditions' actually lower in June versus May (from 89.4 to 88.6).

Source: Bloomberg

Republican sentiment continues to slide as Democrats' confidence rebounds from a dip in May...

Source: Bloomberg

Inflation expectations fell on MoM basis but the short-term (1Y) expectation actually increased from mid-month 4.0% to 4.2% final...

Source: Bloomberg

Buying Conditions remain extremely weak (where's my stimmy?) but we did see a modest rebound (very modest) in large household durables...

Source: Bloomberg

And finally, putting that collapse in homebuying sentiment in context, it appears homebuilders are in a reality all of their own...

Source: Bloomberg

Or maybe those homebuyers are just not buying the dip enough in the latest Fed-sponsored meme-stock to accumulate enough wealth to afford a down-payment?