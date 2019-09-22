US Army Smashes Recruitment Goals By Preying On Hopeless Millennials With Student Debt 

The US Army has finally discovered the secret formula, well not a secret anymore, in attracting snowflake millennials into the Army ahead of a possible shooting war with Iran and or down the road, with China. That is, target millennials who are suffering from the student debt crisis, reported Vice News.

The Army smashed its 2019 recruiting goal, after falling short by 6,500 last year, said the head of Army Recruiting Command Maj. Gen. Frank Muth. He told reporters last week that much of the success was a new marketing strategy geared towards millennials with student debt.

"One of the national crises right now is student loans, so $31,000 is the average," Muth told reporters. "You can get out [of the Army] after four years, 100 percent paid for state college anywhere in the United States."

This year's recruitment push wasn't entirely based on patriotism, but instead, targeted millennials who wanted to escape from their insurmountable student debts.

This is one of the first instances where the Department of Defense (DoD) hasn't used patriotism as a case to urge young adults to join the Army and or any other service.

During the marketing campaign, the Army targeted young adults on social media, as shown in a tweet from Army recruiters in Chicago:

"#PleaseAWomanIn5Words (or man). I'll pay your student loans! #ArmyTeamChicago”

According to Vice News, Georgia Parke, a communications director for Bernie Sanders, criticized the new approach, indicating "if we cancel student debt who will fight the endless wars?

hmmm yeah maybe this is why its taking so fucking long to address/fix the student loan debt problem in america. the military has no f u c k i n g business preying on young, poor kids that simply want an education. you shouldnt have to fucking join the army to pay for school. https://t.co/fyp0vfr9sf

— 𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊 𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖘𝖊 (@carlieannburton) September 20, 2019

Parke makes a good point considering the next round of wars could be nearing.

America has been locked in endless Middle Eastern wars for the last several decades. There's an increasing chance that a shooting war is brewing between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which would mean the US would protect the House of Saud.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said at a news conference Friday that the US is deploying military assets to the Middle East in response to a significant escalation of violence last weekend when Iran attacked a Saudi oil facility with drones and cruise missiles.

Debt Collective co-founder Thomas Gokey warns that the Army's recruiting method of paying off student debt in exchange for enlistment is dangerous.

"Debt is a form of social control," Gokey said. "You can force people to do all kinds of things if you put them in debt first, including waging unjust wars, killing and hurting other people, and risking [their] own life and limbs."

Millennials who are taking the easy way out in joining the Army to pay off student debt could find themselves on a battlefield if war breaks out.