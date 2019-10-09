Walmart Nation Continues To Bleed Jobs

Via Global Macro Monitor blog,

An update on our last post, Trouble Coming To Walmart Nation?

Warehouse clubs and supercenter retailers continue to shed workers. Along with being Amazon'd, the big box retailers are adopting automation at a light-speed pace and have cut over 42k jobs in the last 12 months.

On Friday, the BLS reported the retail sector lost another 11.4k jobs, the 8th consecutive month of payroll losses.

Retail is one of the country’s largest employment sectors, ranking 4th behind education & health, professional & business services, and leisure and hospitality.

Moreover, Walmart is not only the world’s largest private employer but the largest employer in many states throughout the United States.