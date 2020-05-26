What Would Cool Hand Luke And Virgil Hilts Do?

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

“Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!” – Patrick Henry

“If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.” – Samuel Adams

After observing the reaction of the America people, over the last two months, to a virus that will not kill 99.97% of them, I wondered how could a country created upon the blood and courage of patriot farmers and leaders who knew they would hang if their revolution failed, have degenerated into an infantilized nation of obedient slaves to un-Constitutionalized authoritarianism. It saddens me that a country borne by revolutionary means against an overbearing authoritarian monarchy has turned into a nation of bed-wetters curled up in their basements sucking their thumbs, begging government overlords to protect them from a virus.

I guess it shouldn’t be surprising after decades of government public school indoctrination where U.S. History facts have been usurped by feelings, diversity and gender agendas pushed by less than mediocre teachers. Government controlled education hasn’t taught children to think critically or question authority, but to obey rules and allow emotions to drive their actions. When multiple generations have been programmed to feel, rather than think, using panic and fear to make them do as they are told isn’t a difficult task. This pandemic reaction is a testament to their decades long propaganda and misinformation campaign. Rather than developing herd immunity the country developed a herd mentality.

I know “they” never let a crisis go to waste, but I’m unsure whether this crisis has been manufactured, and if so, why now and for what ultimate purpose. When in doubt regarding why events develop in a certain way, it is always a safe bet to follow the money. If a particular group receives out-sized benefits as a result of a crisis and the response to the crisis, you can be sure they heavily influenced the outcome. The short-term winners and losers from this plandemic are quite easy to recognize.

It isn’t the 1% who won, as many doctors and small business owners fall into this group and have been royally screwed. It’s the .1% billionaire crowd who have reaped the benefits, including Mr. Vaccine Man himself – Bill Gates. The richest men, running the largest corporations in the world, have increased their net worth by almost a half-trillion dollars in two months – with more to come, as their obedient lackey at the Fed continues to funnel billions into their pockets with his electronic printing press.

As the plebs were thrown $1,200 and an extra $600 of unemployment for a few months by their elected politicians and small businesses were thrown a life preserver attached to an anvil, these same corporately captured political operatives and Wall Street puppets at the Fed delivered trillions of immediate wealth to their true patrons – banking and corporate oligarchs. And to be clear, your government overlords were just giving you back the money they have stolen from your paycheck. But even that is a reach, since every dime handed out to the plebs has been borrowed from your children and grandchildren.

The imminent $30 trillion national debt and $200 trillion of unfunded liabilities is our gift to them. Jerome Powell received his marching orders from his billionaire banker bosses. He was instructed to make Ben Bernanke’s bailout in 2008/2009 look like bush league stuff. He has complied beyond all expectations, driving the stock market up by 32% from its March lows, as more than 38 million Americans lost their jobs and over 100,000 small businesses were forced out of business permanently.

It took Bernanke & Yellen four years of QE1, QE2, and QE3 debt creation to increase the Fed balance sheet by $2 trillion. Powell told Bennie and the troll to hold his beer, as he has taken the balance sheet up by more than $3 trillion in a few months, to $7 trillion. And he ain’t done. J-Po has his minions creating fiat at hypersonic speed, on track to breach $10 trillion by the end of the year.

He is illegally buying junk bonds in a blatant effort to keep horribly run connected companies who should be liquidated in bankruptcy from going bankrupt. Powell and his academic dweebs at the Fed don’t believe in the concept of creative destruction as a key ingredient of capitalism. They believe in creative zombie company creation and a zombie economy with zero interest rates and debt fabrication guaranteed to crash the system. Take one look at the following chart and try to convince yourself we aren’t in a death spiral as a nation.

Not one penny of the trillions generated by the Fed out of thin air is helping the 38.6 million people who were thrown out into the streets by government decree. None of it has trickled down because it wasn’t meant to trickle down. It’s just another example of socialism for the corporate fascists and another screw job for the average working stiff. The Fed’s sole purpose is to enrich their banker benefactors, corporate titans, hedge fund managers and corrupt politicians.

The unemployment rate is headed toward 30%. GDP in the 2nd quarter will approach -40%. We’ve entered a 2nd Great Depression. There will be no V shaped recovery. The damage is permanent and ultimately fatal. The irony of this absurd episode in our nation’s short history is the response to this flu will result in 100,000% more deaths than the actual flu, as the response will result in mass poverty, suicide, civil chaos, deaths from untreated afflictions, and ultimately war with China.

Our beloved government overlords have purposely destroyed our economy and destroyed the lives of millions because of terribly (purposely?) flawed models, clueless IYI medical experts providing horrible advice, outrageously incompetent governors murdering tens of thousands in nursing homes, and those same governors revealing their dictatorial nature by using the Chinese lockdown method of crushing small businesses – while mega-corps like Wal-Mart and Target were “safe” to stay open. The tyrannical dictates of these governors are not based on science, data, or facts. They are just making up the rules as they go along, based upon their political ideology.

They hate you and despise your desire to work and earn a living; hate religion because it gives people hope and an alternative to worshiping the State. They want you hopeless, fearful, and panicked, so you will beg them for sustenance, shelter and protection. They allow mega-corporations to be open so you can consume material goods, but keep houses of worship closed so you are unable to obtain your spiritual needs and the comfort of fellow worshipers. Social distancing is doable at Target, but prohibited in churches. You can buy weed and liquor but not seeds to plant food.

Why is it safe for hundreds of people to be roaming the aisles of Wal-Mart, but not safe for three people to be in a barbershop or nail salon? Why is it OK to stand or walk on a beach, but not sit or swim? Why is it OK to go to Home Depot, but not walk in a national park or swim in a pool? You can surf in the ocean, but not swim. None of the rules make sense or keep you safe.

The rules and masks and regulations and deadlines and color codes and threats are meant to control you and bend your will to the State. Compliance is mandatory, with the threat of corporeal punishment and/or ruining your life through regulatory actions like pulling your business license or imprisonment. We are not in this together as the Madison Avenue ad campaigns claim. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer. Everybody knows.

It is mind numbing to consider how we arrived at this point.

Nothing but a blizzard of lies, hidden agendas, political maneuverings, incompetent government apparatchiks, media propaganda spreading fear and panic, and authoritarian governors displaying their true dictatorial nature. Let’s summarize. The virus wasn’t transmittable to humans. Then it was. The WHO said not to worry and China had it under control. They applauded the brutal lockdown of Wuhan. Fauci said nothing to worry about in the U.S. Trump said it would be over in a couple weeks.

The “experts” at the CDC said not to wear masks. They don’t help. Now they are mandatory. Only n95 masks would offer enough protection. Now a scarf is fine. The CDC said the virus could live on surfaces for days. Now it doesn’t live on surfaces at all. We needed to quarantine to flatten the curve and keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. Now we must stay locked down until a vaccine is discovered. It should be noted that 95% of the hospitals in this country were never overwhelmed, and 1.4 million hospital employees were laid off in April. I’ll miss all those Tik Tok videos from the heroes.

From the beginning, the medical “experts” knew elderly people with weak immune systems were most susceptible to the virus, but Cuomo, Wolf, Whitmer, Murphy and a slew of other Democrat boneheads purposely put infected seniors back into nursing homes, causing a mass slaughter of senior citizens. The lame ass excuse from these ego-maniacal blowhards is they wanted to relieve their overburdened hospitals.

Remember the fanfare when Trump sent USNS Comfort to NYC, the Javits Center was converted into a hospital and a $21 million hospital was built in Brooklyn? Complete waste of money, as they were never used. Nothing but hysterical overreaction based upon completely wrong models and the corporate media scaring the masses with a false narrative. Maybe Cuomo should have used them for nursing home patients.

In my state, 70% of the deaths have been in nursing homes, with 83% in my county. This is consistent across the country and the world. Our government leaders, who act like they know what they are doing, have been criminally negligent in protecting our most vulnerable citizens, while acting like nazis with regards to small business owners and young healthy citizens with no risk of dying from this flu.

The fact that millions have had this flu and were asymptomatic, will prove the mortality rate of this China flu is only marginally higher than the seasonal flu. A national lockdown was not warranted or necessary. When you purposely destroy an economy over a flu that will not kill 99.97% of the people in the country, it’s not about health. It’s about power, control, and the wealth of the ruling class.

If you are safe by leaving six feet of space between you and others, why do you need a mask? If a mask protects you and others, why do you need six feet of space? Why six feet and not five feet or seven feet? What science determined these proclamations from our leaders? They don’t know shit. Dictator Wolf and his minister of health Rachel (aka Dick) Levine have created a color coded (red, yellow, green) system for PA based upon their idiotic analysis of data.

They have set arbitrary numerical requirements in order for counties to move from red to green. When more than two thirds of cases are in nursing homes, what does that have to do with the general population? As testing increases, more asymptomatic cases are recorded, not allowing the county to meet their arbitrary goal. These control freak bureaucrats are drunk with power and are just making the rules up as they go, shitting on the Constitution all the way.

Government drones love color coding because they believe the dumbed down masses need to be led using simple herding techniques. It’s reminiscent of the threat level color coding at the outset of “The War on Terror”, used to keep the masses panicked and fearful. When was the last time you heard about the terror threat color? It served its purpose of instituting the Patriot Act and the all-encompassing surveillance state.

We now have the “War on a Flu” which we are told will change our lives forever, require obedience to all new government mandates, and of course mandatory vaccinations. I bet you can’t wait to receive your immunity certificate, which will be required to fly, attend sporting events, shop and dine. How come the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, Asian Flu pandemic of 1957, and Hong Kong Flu pandemic of 1968, which killed far more people (millions more), didn’t change the lives of Americans one iota?

It’s because this pandemic is being used by powers that be to further their own agendas. There isn’t one monolithic Deep State with one single agenda, but powerful factions which cooperate when the right crisis comes along, or is manufactured. The same scientists who peddle the global warming nonsense were all-in on Neil Ferguson’s ridiculously (purposely) flawed death model, predicting 20 times more deaths from the virus than have occurred.

These people want companies to go bankrupt and no one be allowed to drive. They want people to be imprisoned in their homes with just enough money electronically transferred into their bank accounts to survive. This is Nirvana for the green crowd. AOC doesn’t think anyone should want to go back to work, instagramming from her luxury townhome in DC, still collecting her $174,000 salary, paid by working taxpayers. Then there is Gates and his paid servants at the WHO and CDC. His global population control and mass vaccination fantasies are within his reach. He is almost giddy when expounding on how the world will be changed forever by this bio-lab virus pandemic.

It is probably just a coincidence that after a three-year coup attempt by the Deep State against Trump, which failed, with the tables about to be turned on the conspirators, a global pandemic magically appeared to take the focus off their failed plot. With an economy in its eleventh year of growth, unemployment around 3%, the stock market hitting all-time highs, and the Democrats running barely coherent badfinger Joe Biden as their candidate, Trump’s chances of victory in November seemed pretty solid. With four more years, he would be able to exact retribution on Obama, Clinton, Schiff, Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Rice and the rest of the co-conspirators.

They used this plandemic to lure Trump into destroying his chances for victory in November. With 30% unemployment, -40% GDP, 38.6 million unemployed (so far), and not a chance of recovery by November, his chances would normally be zero in November. But with a senile, rapist, bigot running against him, he still has a chance. That is why Biden will likely be cast aside by the Deep State before the election, for a winnable candidate.

As devious and undeniably diabolical as it would appear, Democrat governors almost seem to be sabotaging their state economies long enough to ensure Trump loses in November. The idiocy of this national lockdown will eventually become clear to even the densest mask wearing Karen, when the second derivative consequences of this economic disaster hit like a ton of bricks. You cannot just turn off the biggest economy in world history and then turn it back on, expecting everything to go back to normal. But maybe they don’t want anything to return to normal. We know 38.6 million have lost their jobs in the first eight weeks of this self-imposed disaster.

We know thousands of small businesses have already closed permanently. Now larger companies (JC Penney, Hertz, Neiman Marcus, J. Crew) are declaring bankruptcy. The government-imposed restrictions for re-opening will guarantee hundreds of thousands more small companies will throw in the towel. Restaurants and bars operate on thin margins and cannot possibly survive at 50% or 75% of their previous capacity.

Plus, the coronavirus fearmongers have permanently scared a large portion of the population into never eating out or enjoying a drink at the local bar again. Capacity reduced and demand lower equals going out of business for formerly profitable businesses. Every organization in America is now planning for lower revenues and profits, meaning they are going to lay-off more workers. I can guarantee you there will be a second wave of mass layoffs.

The governors, county commissioners, and mayors who continue to keep their states closed don’t have the same ability as the Feds to print money and run deficits. They are required by law to balance their budgets. Their constituents, who they imprisoned, can’t pay taxes without jobs. Income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, gasoline taxes and the myriad of other fees siphoned from their citizens are going down by 20% to 40%. They will be forced to layoff government “heroes”. No more fire engine birthday parades broadcast on your local news stations every night. Government employment exceeds 19 million today. It will be drastically lower in the next two years.

The avalanche of unemployed has only just begun. When the Fed’s market rigging fails again and the stock market reverts to fair market value, even the Wall Street titans will start firing their Harvard MBA high frequency lemming traders. This is going to be an L shaped non-recovery. Trump, Mnuchin, Kudlow and Powell can yammer about recovery and 2021 being the best year ever, but they chose this path into depression and will go down in the history books as men who made dreadfully bad decisions, putting the final nails in the coffin of this empire of debt.

How did the American people allow this fatal farce make them kneel down and beg their “always sure, but never right” government overlords to save them from this invisible enemy? Where is the American spirit which founded this country? Where is the fortitude that compelled farmer soldiers to withstand the brutal winter at Valley Forge to create a fledgling republic? Where is the courage that compelled Pickett’s 15,000 infantrymen to charge across an open field for three-quarters of a mile towards the crest of Cemetery Ridge under heavy artillery and rifle fire for their cause? Where is the bravery of the young men on landing craft at Normandy beach where 90% of them would be dead by days end? Today, we watch commercial after commercial from mega-corporations telling us how brave we are by sheltering in place to avoid a virus with a .03% chance of killing us. What would Cool Hand Luke or Virgil Hilts think of today’s heroes?

I can’t think of two more iconic characters representative of the spirit of toughness, anti-authoritarianism, sacrifice, unflagging spirit, and a willingness to take a beating or die for their cause. They refused to conform or obey. Their insolence and resistance to authority got them thrown into the cooler on a consistent basis. They are lone wolves who inspire their fellow captives to resist and never stop fighting for freedom.

Their mental toughness and refusal to bow down to their captors, infuriates the sadistic jailers, resulting in increasingly sadistic punishment and ultimately death for one. Luke Jackson was a decorated war veteran who advanced to sergeant, but was discharged as a buck private. The unspoken story is that he failed to follow the ridiculous orders of a clueless superior officer.

Upon arrival at the prison for a fairly minor property crime, he doesn’t adhere to the pecking order among the prisoners and ends up in a boxing match with Dragline, the unofficial leader of the prisoners. He gets knocked down over and over again, but refuses to give up. Dragline eventually walks away, not wanting to inflict more damage to Luke. His tenacity and refusal to back down earned him the respect of his fellow inmates, but distinguished himself as troublemaker to the guards and warden. He later wins a poker game by bluffing with a hand worth nothing. Luke comments that “sometimes, nothing can be a real cool hand”, prompting Dragline to nickname him “Cool Hand Luke”. His continued successful efforts to escape make him a hero in the eyes of the inmates, a man worthy of worship.

Luke’s character takes on a Christ-like connotation. After winning the egg eating challenge, Luke is laid out like Christ on the cross. Toward the end of the film Luke speaks to God evoking the Garden of Gethsemane, just before Dragline (Judas) betrays him by leading the authorities to his hideout. After Luke is executed by the authorities in a church and allowed to bleed-out we are left with the impression of Christ’s sacrifice for the benefit of humanity.

The closing shot shows inmates working on crossroads from far above, such that the intersection is in the shape of the cross. Superimposed on this is the repaired photo Luke took during his second escape, the distinct creases of which also form the shape of the cross. Surrendering one’s life fighting against evil authoritarians is the ultimate sacrifice. Are there such men among us today?

The Great Escape, loosely based upon an actual mass escape of POWs from a German prison camp during World War II, had numerous big-time actors playing key roles, but Steve McQueen stole the movie with his performance as Virgil Hilts – The Cooler King. Reflecting the true American spirit of resisting authority and flaunting the rules and regulations, Hilts escapes from the prison numerous times, even purposely being caught so he can further the greater good of his fellow captives.

His insolence towards his captors is reflected in the ball and glove he takes into the cooler, repeatedly bouncing the ball off the wall – reminding him, the other inmates, and the Nazi guards that apple pie and baseball were truly examples of American freedom, and they could not destroy his spirit of dissent and desire to be free. He refused to be broken or admit defeat. At one time, this trait was widespread among Americans, but sadly is no longer prevalent.

This dialogue between Hilts and the camp commandant reflects his utter contempt for authority and unwillingness to bend to their will.

Von Luger: Are all American officers so ill-mannered? Hilts: Yeah, about 99 percent. Von Luger: Then perhaps while you are with us you will have a chance to learn some. Ten days isolation, Hilts. Hilts: CAPTAIN Hilts. Von Luger: Twenty days. Hilts: Right. Oh, uh, you’ll still be here when I get out? Von Luger: [visibly annoyed] Cooler!

Arbitrary rules and regulations imposed by mediocre minds deserve to be treated with contempt and ignored. Muzzled and masked Americans could learn a lesson from Hilts’ disruptive disrespect for self-proclaimed authoritarians by refusing to abide by un-Constitutional directives and utterly preposterous proclamations.

The lack of mental toughness and unwillingness to push back against the ludicrous rules imposed by our overlords is the result of decades of indoctrination by the State and perpetuation of falsehoods by the Deep State controlled media, using the techniques created by Edward Bernays to control and manipulate the masses for the benefit of the few. It is sad watching a vast swath of Americans unquestioningly following the orders of psychopaths in suits and government bureaucrats pretending to be medical experts, as they purposely lead the country into an abyss with no escape route.

This country was created by men “illegally” resisting the legal authorities. Where is the loyalty to the country and Constitution, instead of loyalty to a government controlled by enemies of the people who seek nothing more than power, control and wealth at your expense? Why are people, not only willing, but enthusiastically cheering, for their rights, freedoms and liberties to be stripped in order to obtain false security and the succor of a vast surveillance state hell-bent on enslaving you in debt and consumption servitude?

How can we remain loyal to a government run by criminals, knaves, fools, and billionaire oligarchs who see us as nothing but cows to be milked and sheep to be slaughtered? When did the land of the free and home of the brave become the land of the self-imprisoned and home of the willfully ignorant cowering masses? Where are the Cool Hand Lukes and Virgil Hiltses?

We are not in this together, no matter how many insipid propaganda commercials appear on your boob tube telling you to stay safe, stay strong and stay home. While your humanity and individuality are stripped through the wearing of muzzles (I mean personal protective equipment) and other newspeak terms like “social distancing”, “stronger together”, “flatten the curve” and “see something, say something” have been introduced by your Big Brother overlords to dumb down our language into simplistic slogans mouthed continuously by media talking heads, Hollywood influencers, low IQ athletes, and government rulers.

Any thoughtcrime which contradicts the narrative of the State, voiced on Twitter, Youtube, or Facebook is immediately disappeared and censored as conspiracy theory dissent. Those who fail to obey, conform, and adhere to the narrative are demonetized, ridiculed, prosecuted, and ruined.

I do see embers of dissent and courage flaring up in communities across the country, but will they ignite into a full-fledged firestorm against the all-powerful State, continuously trampling our rights? True courage is the willingness to fight when you know you will lose before the fight has begun. Those in power use fear of retribution to control the masses. Fear is real, but true courage is resistance to fear. And sometimes courage is found in the most unlikely places, like hair salons, barber shops and gyms.

Dallas hair salon owner Shelley Luther, New Jersey Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith, and Michigan barber Karl Manke have all defied the un-Constitutional shutdown of their businesses by the State and have been imprisoned, fined, harassed and had their business licenses revoked. Meanwhile, Gretchen Himmler Whitmer screeches that all protestors against her death producing lockdown are racists and nazis, while she lounges at her lakeside mansion this weekend. The irony of her actions versus her words is lost on this vacuous twit.

The State has the power to destroy your life, but each individual has the ability to resist in a small way, whether by not wearing the government mandated muzzle; bartering with locals and denying the state their vig; going Galt and reducing their financial footprint; taking your money out of Wall Street banks; not buying from mega-retailers; eliminating debt from your life; planting gardens; raising livestock; buying guns and ammo; spreading dissent on a one by one basis; supporting truth telling websites; buying gold and silver; and committing the revolutionary act of telling the truth in a time of deceit.

For the time being, we still have the right to tell people what they don’t want to hear. I believe the ruling class has gone too far this time. Their arrogance and hubris have convinced them they could use this crisis to consolidate their power, wealth and control, but they have mistakenly lit the fuse of revolution.

I’m not willing to surrender just yet. One by one, more people are channeling their inner Luke and Virgil and taking the red pill. We are faced with unpleasant truths and once enough critical thinking people decide to accept that reality, a tipping point will be reached. Courage and a complete disrespect for authority will be essential as the inevitable conflict approaches. I know we are fighting an uphill battle against a deeply rooted powerful foe.

I know the Deep State (The Party) has no intention of relinquishing power and has no interest in our well being or what is best for future generations. They are consumed by greed and an unquenchable thirst for power. They won’t blink in sentencing millions to a death sentence. It will require guile, guts and guns to defeat this entrenched vicious enemy. Voting for a different faction of the Party will not change our path or our fate. Only determined resistance using whatever means necessary and a willingness to sacrifice our lives for the sake of our children and grandchildren, along with a good bit of luck, can give us a chance to defeat The Party.

“Now I will tell you the answer to my question. It is this. The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power. What pure power means you will understand presently. We are different from the oligarchies of the past in that we know what we are doing. All the others, even those who resembled ourselves, were cowards and hypocrites. The German Nazis and the Russian Communists came very close to us in their methods, but they never had the courage to recognize their own motives. They pretended, perhaps they even believed, that they had seized power unwillingly and for a limited time, and that just around the corner there lay a paradise where human beings would be free and equal. We are not like that. We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power. Now you begin to understand me.” - George Orwell, 1984

Our choice is to continue to accept beatings from the Captain and consent to their vision of the future – a boot stomping on our faces forever, or a 2nd Civil War. I didn’t say the choices were good. But that’s the unpleasant truth.

“What we’ve got here is failure to communicate. Some men you just can’t reach. So, you get what we had here last week. Which is the way he wants it. Well, he gets it. And I don’t like it any more than you men.” – Captain

