Where Europeans Get To Work From Home

The social distancing measures introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic has forced many people to work from home and accelerated the trend of remote working.

Eurostat have released some interesting new data showing the share of employed people aged between 15 and 64 in Europe who usually do home office.

As Statista's Miall McCarthy notes, over the past decade, that has been hovering at around five percent and the pandemic has seen it rise to 12.3 percent.

This infographic shows the situation across the continent and it also includes rates in EEA countries - Iceland, Switzerland and Norway. UK data was not available.

With a quarter of its employed residents usually working from home, Finland now has the highest share of remote workers in the EU.

It is followed by Luxembourg and Ireland, both of which have home working shares in excess of 20 percent. Home office rates are far lower in parts of Eastern Europe and it's practically unknown in Bulgaria and Romania where the share is just 1.2 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.