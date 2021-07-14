Where Poverty Risk Is Rising Fastest In Europe

New initial estimates by Eurostat have revealed the potential effect the pandemic year 2020 had on the most economically at-risk in the European Union.

The losses in employment income were largely due to the unprecedented rise in the number of workers absent from work or working reduced hours. However, the usual government transfers and taxes as well as temporary policies helped to offset the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on disposable household income.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic below, increases in working age adults at-risk-of-poverty were measured in Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Austria, Greece, Bulgaria and Sweden.

Elsewhere, the situation remained more or less static, while Estonia record a decrease.