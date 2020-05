...from a reader,

I don't have to tell you things are bad.

Everybody knows things are bad.

It's a depression...

Everybody's out of work or scared of losing their job.

The dollar buys a nickel's worth, banks are going bust, shopkeepers keep a gun under the counter.

Punks are running wild in the street and there's nobody anywhere who seems to know anything...

And the stock-market is SOARING...