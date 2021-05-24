12 Mass Shootings Over Weekend As America Descends Into Chaotic Summer 

There's a lot of noise from the Biden administration, who claim to be addressing gun violence as an epidemic, but their efforts have only been for optics, as very little action has been taken so far. This past weekend, a dozen mass shootings were recorded across the country, according to CNN.

Nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive (GVA) reported that at least 12 mass shootings were observed in eight states, including Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas, and Minnesota.

This is the second straight year that the month of May has had 60+ mass shootings. https://t.co/xUBTCOf9xW — Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) May 24, 2021

On Sunday afternoon, Chicago Police investigated a shooting that left four men (ages between 20-41) critically wounded on the city's Westside. Detectives are investigating the incident, and there are no suspects.

Besides the mass shooting in Chicago, which is characterized as four or more people killed or wounded by gunfire, 48 people were shot, 11 fatally across the city over the weekend.

Statistical website HeyJackass! shows violent crime ticked up across the metro area as the weather becomes warmer and the city is reopening the economy.

About 35 miles south of Chicago, another mass shooting occurred on early Sunday morning. Police responded to a private event in Park Forest, Illinois, where four people were injured. Police believe there were multiple firearms discharged during the late-night party that spilled into early Sunday.

Elsewhere, the Youngstown Police Department in Ohio was called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille, where a shooting rampage left three dead and three injured.

In Indiana, gunfire erupted early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Fort Wayne. Officers found three people with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the shooting victims was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Over to Norfolk, Virginia, four adults were shot and taken to a local hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening. Local police do not have a suspect and have asked the public for help.

Moving up to Paterson, New Jersey, five people were shot at a party early Sunday morning. Paterson Police have yet to identify a suspect.

In Cumberland County, New Jersey, two people were killed and 12 injured at a private house party when gunfire erupted. The incident occurred on Saturday night.

Back to Ohio, where a 16-year-old girl was killed, and five others were shot at Bicentennial Park in Columbus on Saturday night. The five others are expected to survive.

Down to North Charleston, South Carolina, one person died, and 13 others were injured at an unauthorized concert event. Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said a fight broke out before the shooting.

Over to a Texas sports complex in San Angelo, four people were shot on Saturday evening.

"Just before 9pm, San Angelo Public Safety Communications received multiple 9-1-1 calls concerning shots fired at the Texas Bank Sports Complex located at 1800 Rio Concho Drive," San Angelo Police Department spokesperson Tracy Piatt-Fox told CNN.

In the Midwest, liberal-run Minneapolis saw a mass shooting in the downtown district early Saturday morning. At least nine people were shot, including one person who died later.

And Friday night, Hudson County Sheriffs found two people dead and four others in Jersey City after multiple reports of gunshots.

An extremely chaotic weekend for the country as mass shootings plagued the Eastern half of the country. The shootings occurred during a period of high unemployment and lingering socio-economic issues stemming from the pandemic. Also, there are mental health concerns among some Americans who have been cooped up in their homes for the past year due to virus lockdowns and restrictions. With the temperatures increasing ahead of summer and the economy reopening - people are mingling again. Some police departments across the country have been defunded and are having trouble maintaining law and order.

GVA said mass shootings had risen significantly over the last few years in the U.S.

In 2020, more than 600 mass shootings were reported, while 2019 saw 417, which was up from 337 in 2018. As of this month, there are already 223 mass shootings and could suggest a record year of chaos is ahead.