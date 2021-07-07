14-Year-Old Girl Sentenced In Death Of DC Uber Eats Driver

Authored by Isabel van Brugen via The Epoch Times,

A 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to juvenile detention over the fatal carjacking of a Uber Eats driver in Washington D.C.

The girl, who was 13 at the time of the incident on March 23, is one of two teenagers charged in connection to the death of 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar, a grandfather and immigrant from Pakistan. The identities of the two girls have not been disclosed by officials.

She will remain in juvenile detention until she is 21. According to NBC Washington, the sentence was the maximum sentence requested by prosecutors.

Alongside a 15-year-old, she used a taser on Anwar during a carjacking attempt near Nationals Park, police said.

A police homicide detective, Chad Leo, testified in court late March that witnesses told him the teen girls and the driver were arguing loudly. The witnesses said the driver complained the girls were attempting to steal his car.

Leo said one witness shot a video showing one girl behind the car’s steering wheel with a Taser as the other girl partially wedged between the open driver’s door sitting on top of the other girl, according to Fox Baltimore. Social media footage reviewed by The Epoch Times showed one girl starting the car as the other girl was behind the wheel as Anwar was hanging on.

The original witness' twitter account has since been suspended!

They murdered an Uber Eats driver in DC. https://t.co/Zz7xOu0Piv — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) March 27, 2021

Leo cited footage showing the car speeding down Van Street before hitting a tree box.

The car then took a right turn on N Street before it hit other cars and flipped on its side, throwing Anwar from the vehicle. According to the Fox affiliate, he suffered broken ribs, a broken pelvis, and other significant injuries before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“When Mr. Anwar called out for help and bystanders came, she chose to lie about whose car it was,” a prosecutor said Tuesday, reported WUSA9. “[She] chose to grab the steering wheel, chose to put the car in gear, chose to repeatedly tell [the other girl] to go.”

A GoFundMe for Anwar’s family raised $1 million.

“Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly,” his family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Last month, the 14-year-old girl pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The second teenager received the same sentence in June. Other charges against the teenagers were dropped as part of their plea deals with prosecutors.