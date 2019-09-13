3rd Democrat Debate Highlights: Trudeau's Hair, Small Dudes, & "We're Gonna Take Your AK-47"

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,

Okay, so let’s talk about Thursday’s debate. Apparently, every month the Democrats are going to subject us to at least one of these debates, and I suppose that this time around we should be thankful that they did not stretch things out over two nights. All of the big news networks are covering the debate as if it was some sort of political playoff game, but the truth is that Thursday’s debate probably won’t move the numbers much at all. Nothing of substance was said that wasn’t said in previous debates, and there were no defining moments that will significantly change the course of the campaign.

So that is really bad news for anyone not named Joe, Bernie or Elizabeth.

Real Clear Politics keeps a running average of all the recent major national polls, and according to them none of the other candidates is even close to double digits right now. It looks like it is going to be a three way race between Biden, Sanders and Warren, and Warren appears to be the one with momentum. Of course it is still possible that something huge could happen between now and the beginning of next year that could fundamentally shake up the race, but as it stands now the other seven candidates that were on the stage with them might as well pack up and go home.

So the truth is that the debate really wasn’t that important, but many Americans watch these debates for the sheer entertainment value. With that in mind, here is the most memorable quote from each of the 10 candidates during Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate…

–Cory Booker: “I’m the only person on this stage that finds (Justin) Trudeau’s hair very menacing” –Joe Biden to Bernie Sanders: “For a socialist, you’ve got a lot more confidence in corporate America than I do.” –Bernie Sanders: “It goes without saying that we must — and will — defeat Trump, the most dangerous president in the history of this country.” –Kamala Harris: “But the bottom line is this, Donald Trump in office on trade policy, you know, he reminds me of that guy in “The Wizard of Oz,” you know, when you pull back the curtain, it’s a really small dude?” –Amy Klobuchar: “What [Trump] has done here, has assessed these tariffs on our allies, he’s put us in the middle of the trade war and treating our farmers and workers like poker chips in one of his bankrupt casinos.” –Pete Buttigieg: “Well, the president clearly has no strategy. You know, when I first got into this race, I remember president Trump scoffed and said he’d like to see me make a deal with Xi Jinping. I’d like to see him making a deal with XI Jinping. Is it just me or was that supposed to happen in like April?” –Julian Castro to Joe Biden: “Barack Obama’s vision was not to leave 10 million people uncovered. He wanted every single person in this country covered. My plan would do that, your plan would not.” –Elizabeth Warren: “I was in the United States Senate when 54 Senators said, ‘let’s do background checks, let’s get rid of assault weapons’ and with 54 Senators, it failed because of the filibuster. Until we attack the systemic problems, we can’t get gun reform in this country.” –Beto O’Rourke: “We’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore.” –Andrew Yang: “My campaign will now give a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month for an entire year to 10 American families”

“We must and will defeat Trump, the most dangerous president in the history of this country.” https://t.co/UFLUcMEThS — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 13, 2019

Yes, we have literally gotten to the point where presidential candidates are trying to win votes by offering cash handouts. If he wins the election, Yang is promising to give $1,000 a month to everyone in America. Back during the founding of our nation, Benjamin Franklin warned that this would happen someday…

“When the people find that they can vote themselves money that will herald the end of the republic.”

Apparently Andrew Yang decided that he can’t wait until he is president to start handing out free cash, and his unusual announcement is making headlines all over the country.

While doing research for this article, I discovered that the Yang campaign has already begun running ads for this cash giveaway, and I was curious so I clicked on one of the ads.

I learned that you don’t have to actually donate any money to his campaign to qualify for the contest, and you don’t even have to be a Democrat to participate.

So I signed up.

If Andrew Yang wants to financially support my work for an entire year, I will gladly take his money.

Of course what I believe is diametrically opposed to just about everything he believes, and so he probably won’t be too thrilled if I win.

Personally, I think that Yang is making a mistake with his proposal to offer every American $1,000 a month if he becomes president. With the cost of living these days, $1,000 a month doesn’t really go that far.

If he really wanted to get votes, he should have set the bar higher. $5,000 a month would really start to get a lot of people excited, and $10,000 a month would be even better.

Yes, if we could all get $10,000 a month from the federal government each month we could all retire and nobody would ever have to work again and we could all spend our days frolicking in our new socialist utopia.

Isn’t that how it is supposed to work?

Sadly, our politicians seem to get more disconnected from the real world with each passing day. We are 22 trillion dollars in debt, our nation is falling apart all around us, and we are rapidly steamrolling toward oblivion.

But most Americans continue to fall for the con game that our political system has become, and so the endless parade of clowns will continue.