4 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting At Kansas City Bar

Four people have died and five others have sustained serious - though not life-threatening - injuries after what police described as a 'dispute' spun out of control and led to a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, according to WSJ and local media outlets.

Police didn't release the names of the victims, but said the four who died were all Hispanic men. One was in his late 50s, one in his mid-30s and the two others in their mid-20s. A patron called 911 to report the shooting around 1:30 am on Sunday, moments after the firing started. Two of the five men who were wounded have already been released from the hospital.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting, and have yet to be apprehended, even though initial reports said two suspects returned to the bar afterward.

In brief remarks to the media, Kansas City, Kansas Mayor David Alvey said the shooting was "sad for all involved" and that "my prayers are with the family...and also with the assailants." For those who are unfamiliar with the area, Kansas City is located almost entirely in Missouri, except for a smaller part of the city, which is located across the state line in Kansas, and has a separate municipal government. The shooting took place in Kansas.

In addition to local police, federal agents from the ATF were also responding to the shooting, which, thanks to the setting, bears some resemblance to a recent mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Agents from @ATFKansasCity are responding to the shooting scene at 10th and Central in Kansas City, KS. @KCKPDHQ for information and updates. pic.twitter.com/u9hnYvD25R — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) October 6, 2019

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said her office is closely monitoring the situation.

My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends after a mass shooting early this morning in a Kansas City, Kan., bar tragically left four people dead and five more wounded. We are closely monitoring the situation with the help of local law enforcement. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) October 6, 2019

Other politicians, including the Congresswoman who represents the district where the shooting took place, also offered their condolences to the victims' families.

My heart breaks for everyone impacted by the senseless shooting that took place in Kansas City early this morning. Our office will continue to monitor the situation and we thank the law enforcement and first responders who are investigating this tragedy. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) October 6, 2019

The shooting, which occurred at KC Tequila, a bar near 10th Street and Central Avenue, is the area's deadliest mass shooting since 2014, when white supremacists attacked a synagogue in the nearby suburb of Overland Park.