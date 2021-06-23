6 Injured After Pedestrian Bridge Collapses In DC

As Congress wrangles over a so-called "infrastructure" bill, a pedestrian bridge across I-295 in Northeast Washington, DC has collapsed.

The bridge collapsed around 1230ET, leaving 6 injured - 4 of which were rushed to hospital while 2 were treated at the scene.

The bridge, which is located at Kenilworth Ave and Polk St, collapsed onto a truck that subsequently started leaking fuel. Authorities are working to contain the fuel leak.

Authorities don't yet know what caused the bridge to crumble.