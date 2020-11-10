70% Of Republicans Say Election 'Was Not Free And Fair'

A vast majority of Republicans - 70% - believe the 2020 election was not 'free and fair,' according to a new poll by Morning Consult.

Broken down further, 48% of Republicans polled say the election was "definitely" not free and fair, while 22% say it "probably" was not - over twice the percentage of Republicans who thought it wouldn't be fair when polled just before the election.



​

Morning Consult also found:

Republicans are most skeptical of the Pennsylvania results: Just 23 percent of Republican voters say they believe the results in the Keystone State are reliable, and no more than 3 in 10 say the same about the results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. Additionally, even for states like Texas and Florida, where Trump is projected to safely win, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say the results are reliable.

Overall trust in elections plummets among Republicans: Prior to the election, 68 percent of GOP voters said they had at least some trust in the U.S. election system. Post-election, that dropped to 34 percent. Democratic trust, meanwhile, jumped from 66 percent to 78 percent.

​

Among voters who doubt the 2020 election’s validity, mail-in voting is seen as the main culprit: Nearly 4 in 5 voters who say they don’t believe the election was free and fair cite widespread voter fraud caused by mail-in voting as a reason why. Additionally, 72 percent cite ballot tampering as a reason and 51 percent say the media gave the candidates unequal attention.

​

Despite outstanding concerns, most voters don’t expect the results to be overturned : 63 percent of registered voters, including 75 percent of Democrats and 45 percent of Republicans, say it is unlikely that the election results will be overturned.



​