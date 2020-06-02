77-Year-Old Retired Police Captain Murdered By Looters

A retired St. Louis City police captain was shot and killed overnight trying to stop looters outside a North City pawn shop, according to KMOV4.

77-year-old David Dorn was found at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Dr.

"He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer," wrote the St. Louis Ethical Society of Police of Dorn, whose wife is a sergeant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said Dorn was murdered during a looting while “exercising law enforcement training.” “David Dorn was a fine captain, many of us young officers looked up to him,” Chief Hayden said. Chief Hayden said officers will wear their mourning badges in response to Dorn's death. -KMOV4

“All over some TVs.” 77-year-old St. Louis retired Police Captain David Dorn was shot dead by looters when he tried to get them to stop looting a local pawn shop. pic.twitter.com/Xtvii4HoB1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

According to the report, Dorn was with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for 38 years before becoming the police chief in Moline Acres. He joined the police academy in November 1969, graduating in May 1970. After his retirement he joined Patrol Support in October 2007.

David Dorn was a father, a husband, a grandfather, a brother and a man beloved by so many. His son says he died doing what he loved: protecting his community. https://t.co/lOTFgvNogG @KMOV pic.twitter.com/SAjBhwRhMF — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) June 2, 2020

Due to his history in law enforcement, Dorn helped out the owners of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry - checking on it when the alarm would go off, which is what he was doing Tuesday when he was shot and killed.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case (866-371-8477).

Meanwhile, about the only mainstream coverage given to Dorn's death has come from Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson On The Violence Against Cops By The Mob



"For 38 years David Dorn was a police officer in the city of St. Louis. No one ever accused Dorn of racism, he was black. He's dead now, he was murdered last night by the mob." pic.twitter.com/hszxwYSn7h — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 3, 2020