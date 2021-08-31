90 Retired Generals Penn Scathing Letter Calling For Austin And Milley To Resign Immediately

Nearly 100 retired generals and admirals are demanding that US Defense Secretary (and former Raytheon board member) Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley resign immediately over the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

"The retired Flag Officers signing this letter are calling for the resignation and retirement of the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) based on negligence in performing their duties primarily involving events surrounding the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan," reads a Monday letter signed by 90 retired top-ranking military officials.

"As principal military advisors to the CINC (Commander in Chief)/President, the SECDEF and CJCS should have recommended against this dangerous withdrawal in the strongest possible terms," they wrote.

"If they did not do everything within their authority to stop the hasty withdrawal, they should resign."

Scores of former military officers signed the letter, including Gen. William Boykin (left) and John Poindexter (right). Poindexter served as President Ronald Reagan's national security adviser (via the Daily Mail).

"The consequences of this disaster are enormous and will reverberate for decades beginning with the safety of Americans and Afghans who are unable to move safely to evacuation points; therefore, being de facto hostages of the Taliban at this time. The death and torture of Afghans has already begun and will result in a human tragedy of major proportions. The loss of billions of dollars in advanced military equipment and supplies falling into the hands of our enemies is catastrophic. The damage to the reputation of the United States is indescribable. We are now seen, and will be seen for many years, as an unreliable partner in any multinational agreement or operation. Trust in the United States is irreparably damaged. Moreover, now our adversaries are emboldened to move against America due to the weakness displayed in Afghanistan. China benefits the most followed by Russia, Pakistan, Iran, North Korea and others. Terrorists around the world are emboldened and able to pass freely into our country through our open border with Mexico."

13 troops were killed last Thursday in an ISIS-K suicide bombing, as the Daily Mail notes. While President Joe Biden took 'ultimate' responsibility for their deaths (checking his watch several times after their remains were flown into Dover Air Force Base), calls have already begun to circulate for Biden to resign or be impeached for his administration's horrible handling of the withdrawal - which they had seven months to plan for.

On Tuesday afternoon, Biden will read remarks patting his administration on the back for their handling of the withdrawal.

This is like celebrating the Titanic's sinking as the most successful lifeboat rescue mission in history. https://t.co/wTkBPpJknY — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 30, 2021

Read the letter in full below: