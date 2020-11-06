ABC News Confuses Georgia With The Ex-Soviet Republic During Live Election Coverage

As if Americans needed more reasons to doubt the "trustworthiness" of mainstream media during the current vote counting chaos, ABC News during its election coverage on Thursday had a hugely embarrassing flub.

Social media users are now roundly mocking the major network for appearing to confuse the state of Georgia with the Republic of Georgia - as in the small country in the Caucasus south of Russia.

Hilarious! America’s @ABC illustrates a piece about Atlanta, Georgia with a queue from the country of Georgia, which has also just held elections, last weekend. Check out the Georgian language script above the polling station. pic.twitter.com/lFBtHpLzAr — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) November 5, 2020

Intending to feature images of polling stations in the state of Georgia, in their live coverage ABC flashed on the screen a queue of voters lining up at prior elections in Tbilisi, Georgia.

It appears some producer or intern merely Googled images for "voting" in "Georgia" and decided to run with whatever popped up for the ABC broadcast.

The unique Georgian language script is even seen above the building as the news hosts kept talking about the US swing state of Georgia.

@ABC news showed the election in Georgia (country) instead of Georgia (state) 😭😭😭😭 I'm screaming pic.twitter.com/9VRCqU42gT — Giorgi ☕️ (@boyfromoblivion) November 5, 2020

Tbilisi happens to be at least a 15-hour plane ride from the United States, as it sits half-way around the world to the east of the Black Sea.

Not Atlanta... this is the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

The full clip which includes the error can be seen here.