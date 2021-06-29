"Absolutely Shameless": WH Press Secretary Blames Republicans For Defunding Police

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki drew ire Monday by suggesting that the defund the police movement is being driven by Republicans, rather than extremist Democrats.

In another exchange with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, Psaki argued that the lack of support on the right for Biden’s massive pork filled COVID relief bill equates to wanting to defund law enforcement.

Absolutely shameless. Under questioning from Fox's Peter Doocy, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argues it's *Republicans* who have been defunding the police and not supporting law enforcement because they didn't vote for Biden's stimulus boondoggle the American Rescue Plan. pic.twitter.com/pIwfFkonu1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 28, 2021

Republicans didn’t vote for the bill because it had nothing to do with COVID and everything to do with more government control.

Psaki used the fact that there was some slated funding for ‘community policing’ in the bill to argue that Republicans are against funding the police.

Liberty Nation's Tim Donner adds that this followed Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the president, laying out the carefully spun talking points on Fox News this weekend:

“Let’s talk about who defunded the police. When we were in Congress last year trying to pass an emergency relief plan for cities that were cash-strapped and laying off police and firefighters, it was the Republicans who objected to it."

With those seeds of spin spread across the shakiest of ground, Richmond delivered what he hoped would be the coup de grâce:

“In fact, they didn’t get funding until the American Rescue Plan, which our plan allowed state and local governments to replenish their police departments and do the other things that are needed … Republicans are very good at staying on talking points of who says defund the police, but the truth is, they defunded the police. We funded crime intervention, and a whole bunch of other things.”

In reality, it is Democrats that have been pushing defunding police for over a year now, which has had devastating effect on Democrat run cities.

Last year after unrest and violence targeting police, Harvard university Professor Roland Fryer urged that defunding the police would cause more loss of life, citing figures showing that there are “450 excess homicides per year” when police are not able to do their jobs proficiently.

“Defunding the police is not a solution and could cost thousands of black lives,” professor Fryer wrote in an email to the College Fix.

Fryer has recently authored a research paper titled “Policing the Police: The Impact of “Pattern-or-Practice Investigations on Crime,” noting that police are less present when ‘viral incidents’ occur, meaning crime, including homicides increase… a lot.

Last year it was reported by the New York Times that Gun violence is up 358% in New York City since June 2019 as police are being stripped of resources in Democrat run cities nationwide.

The explosion in gun violence dovetailed with the disbanding of NYPD anti-crime units, a decision that meant around 600 plainclothes officers were taken off targeted raids and reassigned.

In addition, Democrat imposed “reforms” have meant that around 40% of people arrested on gun possession charges were released without bail in 2019.

Figures also show that other Democrat run cities including Chicago and Minneapolis have experienced a massive uptick in gun violence.

Despite the crime spike, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a resolution to replace the police department with a “community-led public safety system.”

Meanwhile, the radical leftists and Democrats who are pushing the movement think nothing of hiring their own armed security while everyday Americans are left at the mercy of criminality.

