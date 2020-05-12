Actor Kevin James Demolishes Lockdown Absurdity & 'COVID-Snitches' In Short Film

Actor and comedian Kevin James has just released a short film absolutely shredding the rise of corona-snitches in spectacular fashion.

We and others have increasingly documented the unique phenomenon of neighbors so easily turning on each other over COVID-regulations conformity and differing interpretations and perceptions of 'social distancing'. This as the pandemic has seen pundits and politicians compete in a new wave of fear-mongering and panic.

Kevin James, who became famous for playing Doug Heffernan on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens released his new short film aptly titled “Out of Touch” on YouTube days ago, and it's since gone viral.

As Fox News described, it "directly mocks people who are harshly judging others for not wearing masks or practicing social distancing in public spaces amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

While the just under 2-minute film is clearly sarcastic, hyperbolic, and frankly hilarious — its brilliance lies in exposing the extreme atmosphere of psychological fear that many are living in.

The current climate seems to have newly empowered a whole class of busybodies, eavesdroppers, and people who it seems simply can't go through life without being in others' business.

Even the Associated Press recently noticed enough of a rising trend to profile the emerging numbers of what it bluntly dubbed "snitches" last month:

Snitches are emerging as enthusiastic allies as cities, states and countries work to enforce directives meant to limit person-to-person contact amid the virus pandemic that has claimed tens of thousands of lives worldwide. They’re phoning police and municipal hotlines, complaining to elected officials and shaming perceived scofflaws on social media.

Be Warned, Coronavirus Snitches: You Too May Be Snitched On 👇🏻 https://t.co/guYXDJtIaY — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 5, 2020

"In some places, investigators are patrolling the streets, looking for violators," AP notes. "In some cases, residents are turning on neighbors."

In James' new clip, the end result of a COVID-snitcher catching two men casually shaking hands in a park is that following a dramatic nighttime chase, one is ripped apart by police dogs, while another is cornered by a police helicopter with gun-drawn cops shouting orders to get on the ground.

Actor and comedian Kevin James

The short film has been further presented as ultimately mocking the lockdown absurdity that overtook the country starting in late March. It's now approaching one million views.