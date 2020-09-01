Adele Sparks 'Cultural Appropriation' Backlash With Bizarre Jamaican Flag Bikini

Pop singer Adele set the Internet on fire late Sunday when she posted a photo of herself following yet another spell of dramatic weight loss, while wearing an outfit that elicited cries of "cultural appropriation" from a legion of social media users.

In a photo purportedly meant to mark Notting Hill Carnival, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Adele posted the following photo.

For those who aren't familiar with Notting Hill, it's a carnival that celebrates Caribbean and Black culture in the UK. 

But apparently, something about Adele's chosen ensemble of a Jamaican flag bikini top paired with Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle worn by black women, struck a chord, and the photo quickly went viral.

In a since deleted tweet, one of Adele's followers wrote: "Dear white people, please just be yourselves and stop it for good with cultural appropriation. Adele the bantu knots were unnecessary. The Jamaican flag bikini top was unnecessary... Please just stop it."

Some focused on good-natured jokes.

The jokes really write themselves.

When it came to light that most of the people dragging Adele were American blacks, things got a little complicated, as some tried to parse who actually has a right to criticize which aspects of Adele's outfit.

Contrast all of that with the naively simpleminded message Adele included in her original post: "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲

It's almost as if foreigners aren't nearly as sensitive to this 'cultural appropriation' nonsense as Americans.